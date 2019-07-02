2 bodies found in Dinwiddie County pond identified as missing fishermen

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries confirmed that the two missing fishermen were found dead in a pond in Dinwiddie County.

DGIF said Wednesday morning they found the boat of the missing fisherman. An investigation will take place once the boat is recovered from the water.

RELATED: Chesterfield Police continue to search for 2 men who went missing during fishing trip

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is investigating two bodies found in Dinwiddie County.

According to Virginia State Police, the bodies were found at about noon Tuesday near a pond on private property in the vicinity of Old Stage Road.

Photo: Virginia State Police

VSP’s Search and Rescue Team, along with Dinwiddie Fire and EMS, responded to the scene to recover the bodies. The bodies were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Richmond.

Photo: Virginia State Police

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Authorities said at this time, it appears the deaths were related to a boating accident and do not appear to be suspicious.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.