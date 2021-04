RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Boston Road in Essex County.

Jeremy B. Futchko, 34, of Tappahannock, wasn’t wearing a helmet when his 2004 Bombardier ATV ran off the road and into a ditch. Futchko was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.