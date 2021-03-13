VSP investigating fatal crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a single-car accident on Friday night that killed one person.

According to police, a 2010 Ford Edge driven by William Fredrick Clary, 52, of Rawlings was traveling on Old State Road just south of Interstate 85 when Clary lost control of the vehicle entering a curve. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

Clary was airlifted to Chippenham Hospital where he later died.

Virginia State Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

