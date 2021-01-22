VSP investigating fatal overnight vehicle crash in Dinwiddie

The Virginia State Police said they are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County that killed one man. (Photo courtesy of VSP)

DINWIDDE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating an overnight vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County that killed one man.

Troopers said they responded to a crash in the 11000 block of Route 1 at 2:14 a.m. on Jan. 22

VSP said the investigation revealed that a 2003 Volkswagen Passat was headed south on Route 1 when it ran off the road to the right. The Passat got back onto the roadway, and then ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a flatbed tractor trailer that was parked off the side.

VSP said driver and sole occupant, D’Quincy Person, 54, of Petersburg, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Police said this investigation is still ongoing.