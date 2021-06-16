VSP investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, (WRIC) –Virginia State Police said they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that took place on I-64 in Louisa County on Tuesday.

VSP said troopers responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 at 12:10 p.m. on June 15.

Authorities said a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stopped partially in the right lane and deceleration lane to Route 208 when it was hit by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer. The trailblazer hit a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban in the left lane, and the Volvo ran off the road, into the trees.

The driver and sole occupant of the Trailblazer, Vennor Peaks, 61, of Dillwyn, was taken to a local hospital where he was declared deceased. VSP said at this time, Peaks’ death is not confirmed to be as a result of his injuries from the cars.

Peaks’ remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

State Police said the driver of the Suburban did not report any injury and the driver of the Vovlo suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP said this is an ongoing investigation.