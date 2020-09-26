VSP investigating two accidents on I-95 Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating multiple crashes that took place on I-95 Saturday morning.
VSP said officers responded to a a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the 52 mile marker in the City of Petersburg at 10:12 a.m. One of the vehicle’s two occupants had minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
While police were clearing up that scene, a chain reaction crash involving multiple vehicles occurred in the northbound lanes of I-95 at the I-85 interchange at 10:54 a.m.
At least one person was injured by that crash, but it is still under investigation.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8news for details.
