VSP investigating vehicle crash that killed a 7-year-old girl in Warren County

Jerrell S. Leadman Jr., 62, of Bentonville, was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. (Photo: RSW Regional Jail)

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Warren County that killed a 7-year-old girl on Tuesday.

VSP said that the crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, along the 200 block of Whitney Lane. A 2007 Polaris Ranger side-by-side was traveling on private property when it flipped over after being unable to go over the terrain.

The driver, Jerrell S. Leadman Jr., 62, of Bentonville, suffered minor injuries from the crash and received treatment for them. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The first passenger, a 7-year-old girl, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to VSP. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other passenger, a 4-year-old boy, was taken to the Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Officials say he was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said Leadman was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. Leadman is currently being held at the RSW Regional Jail without bond.

State police said additional charges are pending since the crash investigation is still ongoing.