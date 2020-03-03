VSP: Man dies after being trapped under vehicle on I-95

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say a man is dead after he was pinned underneath his vehicle on the right shoulder of Interstate-95 Monday evening.

Troopers responded to a call involving a medical emergency “for an adult male located under a Ford Windstar van on the right shoulder of northbound I-95, 100 feet south of Bells Road (Exit 69).” 

Troopers say the man died at the scene. His remains will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond to determine the cause of death. 

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

