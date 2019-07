LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Louisa County Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police told CBS 19 that Andrew Harcum was driving his 2005 Dodge pickup southbound on Route 635 when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Harcum was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car.

He died from his injuries at the scene.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.