Naked man who demanded to be let off Greyhound bus hit, killed after running into I-95 traffic

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was hit and killed on Interstate 95 in Prince George County after he demanded to be let off a Greyhound bus and ran into traffic.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-95 at mile marker 41.

According to Virginia State Police, a man became “extremely agitated” on the bus and started to take off his clothes. He then hit the front windshield with enough force to cause it to crack and demanded to be let off the bus.

The driver pulled off onto the right shoulder and opened the door. The man then got off the bus, ran towards the back of it and then into traffic.

A 2012 Kia Sportage traveling north was unable to avoid the man and hit him.

He died at the scene. State police are still in the process of notifying his next of kin.

The driver of the Kia, a female from Midlothian, Va., was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.



