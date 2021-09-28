VSU cancels classes to give students a day to prioritize self-care

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University canceled classes for the day on Sept. 28, to address COVID-19 mental health and fatigue. University officials encouraged students to take the day to participate in planned health and wellness activities.

The university said the goal of “Trojan Wellness Day” is to mitigate the increased loneliness, stress, anxiety, and depression, caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all need to think about prioritizing our health on this day, in order to continue to ensure that greater happens here,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “And the message to our Trojan Community is simple—Virginia State University cares. We care about you and your mental health; and we recognize your hard work and commitment.”

VSU employees were also encouraged to use a leave day or a relaxed workday and spend time checking on co-workers. The university said they want everyone to prioritize self-care on this day.

Students can contact the University Counseling Center to schedule an appointment to further enhance their coping skills during the pandemic.