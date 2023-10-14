PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Despite the threat of rainy weather, Virginia State University (VSU) leaders pressed onward with Saturday morning’s homecoming parade.

Earlier in the week, VSU announced that Congresswoman Lucy McBath and Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan would be serving as the marshals for the 2023 Homecoming Parade.

“VSU is extremely honored to have such distinguished guests serve as this year’s Homecoming parade marshals,” said a spokesperson with the university. “McBath and McClellan are inspirational leaders who embody the values and principles that VSU strives to instill in its students.”

Last month, VSU Police Chief David Bragg issued a statement encouraging attendees of Homecoming 2023 to stay vigilant.

“We want to ensure that your Homecoming experience is both fun and safe,” Bragg said. “We are here to partner with you to maintain a safe environment for all of us. You can help by being our eyes and ears. Remember, if you see something, say something!”

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

The parade began around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Although it took place on campus, the event was open to the public. More information on the event can be found on the VSU website.