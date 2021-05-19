VSU holding in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University announced it is holding an in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday.

VSU said this is the in-person commencement they’ve had since December 2019.

700 graduates from the classes of spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 will walk across the stage at Rogers Stadium.

“VSU is mindful that we are still in a pandemic. Therefore, we have put forth the utmost effort to ensure the safety of our Trojan family,” said Donald Palm, VSU Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, in a statement. “We have planned a ceremony that honors our deserving graduates while also keeping safety protocols at the forefront of our event.”

Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times during the ceremony and each graduate was given two guest tickets.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on May 23. The ceremony will also be streamed on the university’s website.