VSU marching band suspended as hazing investigation underway

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The marching band at Virginia State University has been suspended following allegations of hazing.

The university said in a statement that VSU Police is investigating the hazing allegations that involve members of the Trojan Explosion Marching Band.

Some of the allegations have been substantiated, the university said, and as a result, the marching band leadership team recommended the suspension of all band performances as the investigation is underway.

VSU administration agreed with the band leadership’s decision to suspend performances. The university administration said they take all allegations of hazing seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy against hazing.

This comes less than a week away from when the university’s homecoming is set to start.

Below is the university’s full statement:

