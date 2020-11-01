VSU offers free virtual farm conference for veterans

Ethan Murray bales hay using an American flag net wrap for the 1,500-pound bales of hay to help spread some patriotic spirit on Wednesday in a 20-acre field on the Field Farm that is next to Owensboro Community & Technical College in Owensboro, Ky., on June 17, 2020. (Alan Warren/Messenger-Inquirer via AP)/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University’s (VSU) Small Farm Outreach Program (SFOP) and the Farmer Veterans Coalition (FVC) are hosting “Boots to Roots,” a virtual conference to help military veterans explore farming as a second career.

The event was created with the intent to teach veterans who are new or beginning farmers about resources and grant opportunities available through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

A few other skills participants will be trained in are financial planning and developing successful farm production practices.

Tony Edwards, an SFOP agricultural management agent who specializes in helping military veterans and beginning farmers, said in a press release, this conference will be worthwhile.

“Whether veterans are thinking about farming or have been farming a few years, there’s a lot of valuable information they can learn about production and about ensuring their operations are profitable and sustainable,” he said.

The Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh, will be present during the conference.

And keynote speaker for the event is Willie Hines, Chief Operating Officer of the Farm Veteran Coalition.

The virtual event will be held Nov. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information and to register for “Boots to Roots” visit their website.