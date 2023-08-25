CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University (VSU) has announced a new partnership with Amazon’s Career Choice program, offering aid to Amazon employees interested in continuing their education.

According to the university, the program will help hourly employees interested in pursuing further education by offering them prepaid tuition and reimbursement for books and fees.

All VSU degree programs will be eligible for this program.

“With an Amazon fulfillment center less than 10 miles from campus, the decision to partner with them was easy so those employees can attend VSU and be a part of something greater,” said Rodney Hall, VSU Deputy Chief of Staff. “Our goal has always been to make quality education more accessible and affordable, and this accomplishes that goal.”

According to Amazon, more than 130,000 employees have participated in the Career Choice program at universities nationwide. The company has committed to investing $1.2 billion to help over 300,000 employees in the U.S. further develop their skills by 2025.

“We’re looking forward to Virginia State University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Director of Amazon Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether with us or elsewhere.”