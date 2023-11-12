CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Virginia State University (VSU) are under a lockdown after a VSU Police officer was shot near the university’s campus.

At about 1:34 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, police responded to the 3400 block of Boisseau Street for a report that a VSU Police officer was shot while investigating a disturbance.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been found, according to a spokesperson for VSU.

The officer was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The university’s campus was then placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to an announcement sent by VSU at 7:29 a.m. Sunday.

Police continue their investigation into this shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.