VSU returns to in-person learning, reopens athletic events to spectators

Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University is reopening its doors to students and sports spectators just two weeks into the Spring semester.

The university announced in a release Wednesday that starting the semester in virtual or flex schedules allowed administrators to review and assess campus conditions, and said the school is excited to welcome students back.

“We have determined that our mitigation strategies which include requiring student COVID entry testing and full vaccination have worked effectively to minimize the health risks to our Trojan family,” said Provost and Senior Vice President, Dr. Donald E. Palm.

Face-to-face instruction will return on Monday, January 31.

In addition, VSU will resume allowing spectators into athletic events at the VSU Multipurpose Center on Saturday, Jan. 29. Attendance will be limited to 2,500 people, which is less than half of the venue capacity. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Both VSU men’s and women’s basketball will play Lincoln University at home this Saturday, with the women’s starting at 4 p.m. and men’s following at 6 p.m.