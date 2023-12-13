ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Bestselling American author and national speaker Jim George once said, “It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish!” For Virginia State University (VSU) student Brandon Anderson, his commencement will be a testimony of this notable quote.

Brandon Anderson, 35, originally from Hopewell, will be among the 280 students graduating from Virginia State University for the 2023 Fall Commencement. He’ll do so with a 4.0 grade point average.

Anderson’s walk across the stage will follow another achievement in beating the odds of one of life’s greatest challenges.

At the young age of seven, Anderson lost his mother to a thyroid health condition which resulted in a heart attack. This then brought on a depression when he was only 13 years old, and had him considering taking his own life.

Anderson’s father was incarcerated until he was 18 years old, meaning he spent most of his adolescent life as a ward of the state — or a child who is in the custody of a public welfare agency — living with his aunt. He says he had never felt the love and support of a true family; this would change with his visit to VSU.

Anderson was afforded the opportunity to visit the Trojan’s campus as part of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., ‘Go to High School Go to College’ program. There, Anderson was able to see what a normal day for a collegiate student is like.

“That’s when everything started to change for me,” said Anderson, “VSU’s program allowed me to see that there was a better way to live. Virginia State University saved my life.”

After his visit to VSU, Anderson was accepted into the university’s ‘Upward Bound Program,’ allowing him to spend time on campus while attending high school, participate in collegiate-level academic courses, group activities and more.

Through many ups, came downs upon graduating high school as Anderson began to experience financial burdens after losing his financial aid and maxing out multiple credit cards that would help pay for his tuition to a local community college he was accepted into.

He never lost his hope to achieve a post-secondary education. Anderson continued life joining the workforce and was then offered a job as a quality assurance expert for the Department of Defense in 2019. Shortly after DOD officials asked Anderson if he would relocate to Ohio, assisting with a new transportation office. The new position would pay for his tuition to attend a community college which Anderson took full advantage of.

Anderson was able to return to Virginia and enroll in VSU’s Reginald F. Lewis College of Business.

He then started his own wellness company, ‘BXclusive Fitness & Nutrition’ with the help from the university’s Minority Small Business Launch Center within the VSU Center for Entrepreneurship. The business is designed “to help people, especially young children with depression and other mental health issues, develop coping mechanisms and make lifestyle changes to improve their overall well-being.”

Anderson will be the first in his family to graduate from a 4-year collegiate institution. He will pursue master’s coursework after receiving a full-ride into VSU’s Master’s program for Computer Science.

Commencement will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the VSU Multipurpose Center.