VSU to freeze tuition for 2020-21 school year

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginia State University students set to embark on another academic school year amid COVID-19, a spike in tuition cost won’t be a cause of concern.

The university announced Thursday that tuition for the 2020-21 academic year will not increase for new and continuing students. VSU touts that their university remains “one of the lowest tuition and fee rates for any four-year public institution in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is a leader in access and affordability in higher education.”

“While there may be budget challenges for universities nationwide, we have decided that VSU will not pass that burden down to our students,” said VSU President Dr. Makola Abdullah in a statement.

The hold on rates extends to room and board, the university added.

Virginia residents pay $4,577 per semester to attend and $10,349 per semester to reside on

campus, the university says. The tuition rate will not increase for either in-state and out-of-state students.

On Monday, June 8, the university said they continue to work on a contingency plan for the fall semester, citing more clarity when Governor Ralph Northam makes requirements and recommendations for higher education available.

