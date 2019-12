RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Union University choir will perform during New Year’s celebrations in Italy tonight.

The group is touring Hungary and Italy and has sung to sold-out crowds of up to 2,000 people.

Tonight, they will sing at the Umbria Jazz Festival around 1 a.m. on New Year’s day in Italy. It will be 7 p.m. in Richmond. You can live stream the performance on the university’s Facebook page.

During its tour, the choir has also performed in the Vatican and Milan.