Waitlist opens for Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority voucher program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond area residents will be able to join the waitlist for the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher Program on Monday.

The voucher program uses federal funding to distribute vouchers to qualified low-income individuals and families. The program is available to City of Richmond, Hanover County, Henrico County and Chesterfield County residents.

According to the RRHA website, “Under the rental voucher program, the family is generally required to pay approximately 30% of adjusted monthly income toward rent and utilities.”

Eligibility for the program is determined based on income, family size, income deductions, utility responsibility and rent fees.

Anyone interested in registering to receive the housing assistance vouchers must join the waiting list. The list opens on Monday at 8:30 a.m. and closes Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Only a limited amount of applicants are chosen for the HCVP. Placement is random and not based on the timeliness of registration.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

