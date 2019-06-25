‘Walking Dead’ spin-off seeking extras for filming in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wanted to be on a hit TV show? Well, here’s your chance Central Virginia.

Casting directors for the third series in AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise are seeking background actors while they film in Richmond.

Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier in April that production of the 10-episode series will begin this summer. It’s the second AMC series to film in the Commonwealth, following ‘Turn: Washington Spies.’

The spin-off series will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the franchise’s apocalyptic realm.

Production is looking for people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and types to play various characters throughout the series, according to Kendall Cooper Casting. They are also specifically seeking actors with a background in movement or dance, with open availability and a flexible schedule.

“Seeking SAG and Non-Union talent. All extra work is paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided. Email submissions are preferred, please send all required photos and info in one email,” the casting company said in a news release.

There will be an open call for SAG and AFTRA members only who are interested in background or stand-in work. This will be on Saturday, June 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. SAG and AFTRA members are asked to send an email to OpenCallDetails@gmail.com for location info. SAG and AFTRA members are welcome to submit via email if preferred. If you are non-union, you are asked to send your submission via email.

EMAIL SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:

Email: RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com

Subject Line for Non-Union submissions: “WALKING DEAD”

Subject Line for SAG/AFTRA member submissions: “SAG SUBMISSION”

SEND THREE CURRENT PHOTOS: One close-up of face and two full body photos. Please make sure these photos show your current hairstyle/length and current facial hair if any.

ALONG WITH ALL THE REQUESTED INFO (FORMATTED AS BELOW):

Name: Phone Number: Email Address: City and State you currently live in: Union Status: (SAG or Non-Union) If SAG, please include your SAG number Age or Age Range: (Also list DOB if under 18) Height/Weight: All Clothing measurements (MEN: Suit Jacket, Shirt, Pant, Waist, Shoe)

(WOMEN: Dress, Pant, Shirt, Shoe, Bust, Waist, Hip) Do you have any tattoos?: (If yes, briefly list location and size of tattoo) Do you have specialty movement/dance/athletic experience? If so, please describe: Do you have a flexible schedule? (Filming is typically a 12+ hour long commitment, typically Monday-Fridays, often short notice) Do you have a car? If so, please provide the make/model, color and year along with a picture.

Please describe any previous stand-in experience and list the actor/production. Also, please attach a headshot/resume if you have one (optional).

For updated casting notices throughout the season, follow “Kendall Cooper Casting RVA” on Facebook.