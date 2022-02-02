Want better bus service on Midlo Turnpike? A $20 Target gift card? Take this GRTC survey

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — As the Greater Richmond Transit Company contemplates expanding bus service further down Midlothian turnpike, they’re seeking public input from residents of the surrounding areas.

They’ve launched the Route 60 Survey to gather information on how area residents travel on Midlothian Turnpike – and to gauge demand for a possible expansion of the bus route from its current terminus at Chippenham Parkway to the Walmart near Falling Creek.

So if you live or work in Chesterfield County, go ahead and complete the survey. As an extra incentive, GRTC is also drawing the names of five random participants to receive $20 Target gift cards.