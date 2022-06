PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Community submissions for a name for Prince George County’s newest elementary school are now open.

The school is located along Middle Road and is expected to open its doors in 2023.

Name submissions will be accepted through Friday, June 3. You can submit your name suggestion by filling out this form, or by completing a paper form at the Prince George School Board Office at 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George, Virginia, 23875.