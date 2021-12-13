Want your gifts under the tree in time? Shipping deadlines begin this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Time is running out to ship packages in time for a Christmas arrival.

USPS and Fed-Ex holiday shipping deadlines begin this week. USPS said this is the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the entire year.

It’s crunch time for Virginians like Patsy Davis, who was shipping out holiday gifts and cards Monday morning.

“My one sister who’s not in town, she’s getting pajamas. Everybody else is getting pajamas,” she said.

Davis said she’s not worried about the timing of when her packages will arrive.

“If it doesn’t make it on time, oh well,” she said.

However, if you are someone who wants your packages to arrive by Christmas, time is running out. This Wednesday, December 15, is the cutoff for ground delivery with FedEx and USPS packages expected to arrive by December 25.

UPS said ground shipping deadlines vary, advising folks to check its website for estimated shipping times. Typically after these deadlines, the longer you wait, the more you’ll have to pay. First-class mail with USPS should be sent by Friday and priority shipping should be at the post office by Saturday to arrive by Christmas.

“Just hope things get where they need to be on time,” said Dana Salzman while sending a package out from Richmond on Monday.

She’s hoping the package arrives on time — unlike what happened last year.

“Whatever the shipment date was, they were about a week late after that,” she said.

However, considering carriers are still facing staffing shortages and other pandemic-related delays, she’s cautiously optimistic.

“There’s not really so much you can do other than just hope it makes it as soon as possible,” Salzman said.

The earlier you send things out, the better off your wallet and your sanity will be. USPS notes that while they “recommend” sending items by the deadlines, it’s not a guarantee they will arrive by the holiday.