Wanted Haynesville man rams into Essex deputy cruiser, runs away and ends up in pond

ESSEX COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A wanted Haynesville man facing several arrest warrants in three Virginia counties evaded authorities Friday afternoon, rammed his car into a sheriff’s deputy cruiser and ran into a pond before he was taken into custody.

22-year-old Jacob Walker Kline was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges in King and Queen County, Richmond County and Essex County, according to Essex County Sheriff Arnie Holmes.

Deputies responded to Wright’s Mill Road around 2 p.m. after learning Kline was at a nearby home, in a garage, according to Holmes.

Holmes said a deputy parked outside of the garage before the suspect reversed through the garage door and hit the deputy’s vehicle. Then, Kline ran into the woods before being discovered on a nearby pond.

Kline was taken into custody and awaits new charges.

The sheriff’s deputy was not injured during the crash, but did suffer cuts when chasing after Kline through the woods—injuries Holmes said were minor.

Earlier Friday, the Essex Sheriff’s Office shared a ‘wanted’ poster on their Facebook page, saying Kline was considered “armed and dangerous.”

He was wanted for a string of crimes and infractions including vehicle theft, petit larceny and a probation violation.

Holmes said Kline had only been out of jail for several months, before Friday’s incident.

This story is developing.