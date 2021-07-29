Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke have edge to start

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team has three quarterbacks with starting experience.

But according to head coach Ron Rivera, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and former Old Dominion star Taylor Heinicke have the edge on Kyle Allen at the moment.

“Right now, those are the two that I’ve identified as the guys that we’ve got to keep an extra eye on,” Rivera said. “I’m not selling Kyle down the river. I think he still has an opportunity to help us, whether it’s immediately or in the future.”

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, is working on building a rapport with his teammates on offense.

“Even just getting to meet them as people, I think that’s an important part of it,” Fitzpatrick said. “The couple of weeks that we had together were so valuable for me and for them, I think, and for this team in general, just being a very young team and getting some of these base concepts put in.”

Former James Madison All-American Jimmy Moreland has certainly seen that battle taking place. “They’ve been competing. They’ve been focused on their game,” Moreland said. “I can see they’ve been in the film room a lot. Being that Fitzpatrick is an older man, he knows a lot. Heinicke and Allen are learning underneath him.”

On the other side of the ball, Rivera praised Chase Young for his leadership and communication skills. Young gave an example of how working against the Washington offense is helping him evolve.

“It was yesterday, I guess, they ran a boot and I was rushing on it and today, Logan (Thomas) fake-blocked me and I almost thought I got there and (they) ran a screen over my head,” Young said.

“I told them, I said, ‘I love that play call right there.’ We’re always going back and forth. When you love the game, you compete at a high level. You don’t have any choices.”