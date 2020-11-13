Wastewater, animal waste and other bacteria biggest health concern in Virginia’s floodwaters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While there probably aren’t any sharks or alligators lurking in Central Virginia floodwaters there definitely are some other fear factors involved. The Virginia Department of Health says floodwater can potentially contain untreated wastewater, animal waste, bacteria, debris and other pollutants.

According to the VDH, the most common illnesses caused by contaminated water are gastrointestinal. These sicknesses can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or fever.

To avoid this ailments or infections people should refrain from swallowing the water and not let it come in contact with their ears, nose or broken skin.

For anyone hoping to swim, wade, kayak, canoe or go rafting in Virginia natural waters after heavy rain, VDH says:

Avoid getting water in your mouth. Never swallow water from an untreated water source.

Don’t swim if you have broken skin. Bacteria, viruses and other organisms can infect wounds causing more serious illness.

Shower with soap and water after recreating in natural waters.

Don’t swim when you are ill.

Avoid swimming if dead fish are present.

Use extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks if you encounter covered roads or fast-moving waters. The water may be deeper and moving faster than you think.

