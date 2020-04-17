WATCH: Doctor in charge of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center says facility is ‘getting to the end’ of its COVID-19 crisis

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center said Friday that the long-term care facility seems to be getting over its coronavirus crisis, which has killed at least 49 people at the center.

In a conversation with 8News’ Sierra Fox, Dr. James Wright acknowledged the challenges the nursing home has dealt with during the outbreak but he also noted that the

“Well, it’s been really really tough but fortunately we are getting to the end of our covid crisis and everyone’s taking a little bit of a sigh of relief at this point,” Wright told 8News. “Our, you know, total cases, or our new cases, have declined dramatically.”

Wright confirmed that a total of 130 people at the facility have tested positive for the virus and at least 49 people have died from COVID-19.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is located at 1776 Cambridge Dr., Richmond, VA 23238. The facility is a member of Marquis Health Services, headquartered in Brick Township, NJ.

