RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drone footage captured this morning shows the Chesterfield Fire Department battling a house fire on the morning of Sunday, March 20.

Crews responded to the fire just after 8 am, and found the roof engulfed in flames.

Now, new footage shows the efforts of the firefighters from the air. While crews initially entered the house to fight the flames, the intensity of the fire forced them to fall back and douse the house’s exterior.

Video provided by viewer Mark Davidson, a Chesterfield resident, shows the house on St Cecelia Drive engulfed in flames. (Video: Mark Davidson)

Five people – 3 adults and 2 children – escaped from the house, with one of them sustaining minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.

Fire officials said conditions such as dry weather and high winds have increased the risk of accidental fires from things like fire pits and charcoal grills, and warned residents to fully extinguish them before going to sleep.