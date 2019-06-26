Interim Police Chief William Smith named Richmond’s new top cop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney introduced Interim Police Chief William Smith as the city’s new top cop.

Mayor Stoney made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at RPD headquarters.

Smith was named RPD’s interim chief in December 2018 following then Chief Alfred Durham’s retirement.

BREAKING: Richmond Mayor @LevarStoney has just announced City of Richmond Interim Police Chief William Smith will remain in the position permanently. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/gSIkjbCGrh — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) June 26, 2019

“I took opportunities that other people placed before me and I’ve always tried to give my very best in every assignment that I’ve ever had,” Smith said.

He began his law enforcement career with RPD in 1995 and has risen through the ranks of the department over a 23-year career, according to a release from the city.

Smith was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1998, lieutenant in 2003, captain in 2007 and major in 2016. Smith was recently promoted to Deputy Chief and then designated as Acting Chief of Department by Chief Durham.

Smith told 8News he didn’t approach his intermin role with a tempoprary mindset.

“I didn’t come in keeping the seat warm,” Smith said. “I started making decisions and changes day one and I’ll continue to do so.”

Moving forward, he has a message of hope for the Richmond community.

“You have a police department that you can trust,” he said. “That we want to engage, we need the communities’ help in building a safer city.”