WATCH LIVE: Mayor Stoney to give update on social distancing at 11 a.m.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live the update live with 8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney will give an update on social distancing in public at 11 a.m.

At his press conference on Wednesday, March 18, Stoney encouraged residents to stay home.

“Now is the time to increase our diligence,” Stoney said.

Stay with 8News for updates.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events