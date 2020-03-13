WATCH: Local officials to provide update on regional response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Elected leaders from across Central Virginia will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the regional response to COVID-19.
Officials from Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Goochland are expected to be in attendance, though it’s unclear at this time who will address the conference.
8News will be livestreaming the 10 a.m. press conference right here.
For more coronavirus coverage, click here.
