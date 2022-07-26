RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another round of beagles from the controversial Cumberland dog breeding facility Envigo has now found a new, temporary home at Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

Fifty-one puppies and adult dogs arrived at RACC on Tuesday. The dogs received shots, baths and plenty of love from shelter staff. RACC went live on Facebook to show off the newest arrivals in their care.

According to the RACC, the dogs are not currently available for adoption, and will likely not be cleared for adoption for several weeks. RACC plans to post updates when the dogs are ready to find their new forever homes.

Watch the full video on the RACC Facebook page.