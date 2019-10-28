Watch out for scam targeting Dominion Energy customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is warning about a phone scam that targets customers.

Scammers pretending to work for Dominion Energy will call and demand you to pay for a fine or remaining balance. You will then be directed to a 1-800 number that is not associated with Dominion Energy.

Several people have reported getting these calls. In some cases, scammers claim customers owe thousands of dollars.

Dominion Energy says its representatives will never use aggressive threats or force you to make payments over the phone.

You’re encouraged to call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-800-366-4357) if you’re worried you actually owe money. That phone number will ask you to verify your account information and let you know if you owe anything.

As a general rule, if someone calls you demanding money, you should not give them your personal banking information.