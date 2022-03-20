RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Watch out for tree-trimming delays through the beginning of April as the Richmond Department of Public Works improves visibility around traffic signals.

Several streets in Richmond’s Museum and Fan neighborhoods will be intermittently closed for tree trimming.

The following streets will have sections intermittently closed for tree pruning from Monday, March 21 through April 1.

The following streets will be affected:

Patterson Avenue

Nansemond Street

Thompson Street

Robinson Street

Laurel Street

Byrd Street

Work will take place between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm.