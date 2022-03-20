RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Watch out for tree-trimming delays through the beginning of April as the Richmond Department of Public Works improves visibility around traffic signals.
The following streets will have sections intermittently closed for tree pruning from Monday, March 21 through April 1.
The following streets will be affected:
- Patterson Avenue
- Nansemond Street
- Thompson Street
- Robinson Street
- Laurel Street
- Byrd Street
Work will take place between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm.