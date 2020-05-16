WATCH: Richmond police officer sings “America the Beautiful” for National Police Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officer Mervin Mayo with the Richmond Police Department, showed off his vocal skills on Facebook in honor of National Police Week.

The department posted a video of Officer Mayo singing “America the Beautiful” Saturday morning.

Earlier this week, RPD said he was included in the National Law Enforcement Museum’s virtual candlelight vigil. Mayo’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” was included at the end of the broadcast, which you can view on the museum’s website.

Thank you to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund for honoring 307 men and women killed in the line of duty – including 10 RPD officers who died during the Virginia State Capitol disaster of 1870. Richmond Police Department

All of these officers names are being engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

