Stoney announces city emergency precautions are in effect for Tropical Storm Isaias

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced at a press conference today that emergency precautions have been put in effect in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Stoney and other city officials outlined steps residents can take to protect themselves from the storm.

During the conference they asked for residents and visitors to avoid flood prone areas, stay inside and seek more stable shelter or higher ground if necessary.

In flooding hot spots, the city cleaned and preformed maintenance on storm drains to prepare for the storm.

“We are ready to activate the floodwall if needed,” said Director of Public Utilities and Richmond Gas Works, Calvin Farr.

Farr says the Department of Public Utilities is fully ready to continue providing 24/7 utility services, especially water supply during the storm.

Richmond’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Human Services, Reginald Gordon said the community is working to get people with unstable housing situations somewhere safe during the storm. They will be working to place vulnerable residents in shelters or hotel rooms. To help the city locate people in need of emergency housing, call the Homeless Crisis Line at (804) 972-0813 .

The City of Richmond is now under three separate states of emergency with Tropical Storm Isaias adding to the previous situations concerning the ongoing civil unrest and COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, Stoney advised residents to use common sense during these unprecedented times.

LATEST HEADLINES