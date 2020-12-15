Water main break closes 2 lanes in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has shut down the westbound right and center lanes on East Hundred Road (Route 10) at Kingston Road near Interstate-295.

Chesterfield County Utilities’ crews are on-site and will remain there until the repairs are completed. There is no estimate as to how long the repair will take.

Motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route until further notice.

Drivers on I-295 should take Exit 16 to Meadowville and Rivers Bend as an alternate to avoid the area.