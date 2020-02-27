Water main break closes lanes on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Local News

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break Thursday evening has closed multiple lanes on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

According to the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU), the water main break has closed the left and middle lanes of westbound Mechanicsville Turnpike between East Laburnum and Rescue avenues.

The right lane is open for traffic.

Henrico’s DPU has not determined if water service will be affected.

Officials add that repairs to the road may impact the driver’s commute Friday morning.

