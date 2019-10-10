Roads reopen after water main break near Monroe Building parking deck

6:45 a.m. update: 14th Street has reopened and all parking deck entrances are accessible. There should be no further trafffic delays.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Repairs for a water main break could impact traffic and entry into the James Monroe Building parking deck on N. 14th Street.

State employees and others who use the parking deck or drive around it should expect delays and detours.

The only way in and out of the Monroe Building Parking Deck will be at the north end of the building closest to Broad Street. From Broad Street, turn onto south 14th Street, then immediately make a left into the deck.

From points south, 14th Street is restricted to one lane so expect delays. Other entrances may open later in the morning, but drivers should plan on a single entrance into the Monroe Building parking lot.