CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break disrupted service to approximately 100 homes in a Chesterfield County neighborhood on Wednesday. Repairs have been completed and water service has been restored.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Utilities told 8News the break occurred on Queensgate Road, just east of Glen Park Lane in the county’s Walton Park neighborhood.

The spokesperson said crews excavated the main and water has been restored to the area.