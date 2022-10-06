GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break in eastern Goochland County on Thursday has caused loss of water and water pressure to most of the customers in the area.

According to a Goochland County Community Alert that was sent out on Thursday, Oct. 6, all Goochland Public Utilities customers in the eastern part of the county are impacted by a water main break in the utility system. This break is causing loss of water and water pressure for most customers in this area, including the Tuckahoe Creek Service District.

Utilities crews are currently on site repairing the break now, according to the county.

The county is asking residents to avoid calling 911 for information about water repairs. Instead, updates will be shared throughout multiple online channels. According to the county, updates will be available on Goochland County’s website as well as the county Facebook and Twitter pages.