Rescue underway after man falls off boat at Dutch Gap

Chester water rescue

Chesterfield authorities are on the scene of a water rescue after a person was reported in the water. (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Tim Corley)

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities are on the scene at Dutch Gap after a man was reported in the water.

According to Captain J.A. Harvey with Chesterfield Fire, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Boats and SCUBA units are searching for the man who fell off a boat.

Capt. Harvey told 8News there was a group of people on a boat when this happened and they don’t believe it was a crash.

At this time, authorities are using sonar units to locate the missing man.

Multiple units are on the scene of a water rescue in Dutch Gap. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 8News for updates.

