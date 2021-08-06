Rescue underway after man falls off boat at Dutch Gap

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities are on the scene at Dutch Gap after a man was reported in the water.
According to Captain J.A. Harvey with Chesterfield Fire, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Boats and SCUBA units are searching for the man who fell off a boat.
Capt. Harvey told 8News there was a group of people on a boat when this happened and they don’t believe it was a crash.
At this time, authorities are using sonar units to locate the missing man.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with 8News for updates.