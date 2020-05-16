Water rescue underway on the Appomattox River near Campbells Bridge

(WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS are among multiple emergency crews that have responded to a water rescue near Campbells Bridge, on the Appomattox River Friday night.

First responders were called to the scene for a “potential person in the water,” according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Jason Elmore. A man reportedly went missing in the water and has not been seen since.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS’ scuba rescue team is assisting with the search. A helicopter was seen circling the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: