(WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS are among multiple emergency crews that have responded to a water rescue near Campbells Bridge, on the Appomattox River Friday night.
First responders were called to the scene for a “potential person in the water,” according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Jason Elmore. A man reportedly went missing in the water and has not been seen since.
Chesterfield Fire & EMS’ scuba rescue team is assisting with the search. A helicopter was seen circling the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- House to vote on $3T COVID-19 relief bill
- Lawmakers debate on Heroes Act; Republicans and some Democrats go against bill
- Water rescue underway on the Appomattox River near Campbells Bridge
- Western US leaders weigh in on new $3T relief bill
- FDA issues warning over accuracy of widely used COVID-19 test