Waverly residents call on Sussex County to help with potholes

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents in the town of Waverly are fed up with potholes in their neighborhood. It’s an issue that many believe has been ignored for years.

“It’s destroying our cars,” said Jamie Gray, a Waverly Meadows subdivision resident. “I got rid of my car because of this path.”

The issue of potholes impacts emergency response time and mail delivery, residents said. So what can be done?

Angela McPhaul, Waverly’s mayor, told 8News she is willing to help but needs support from Sussex County.

“If the county would pay for the materials to fix the road, we would be willing to use our public works department to do the actual work,” she said.

Years ago, Sussex County passed a bond to fix the potholes, but the problem was never addressed.

“I asked if they were willing to provide the money for the materials, which is approximately $1600 dollars, and they said no,” Mayor McPhaul exclaimed.

Back in 2007, the county passed a bond to fix the roads, according to Sussex County officials. The responsibility for road maintenance was given to the builders of the subdivision—who eventually went bankrupt.

The bond then expired, leaving no one to fix the roads and residents upset.

“How is an ambulance, a fire truck, supposed to try and help somebody and come through here?” asked another resident Ashley Carroll. “It’s not safe at all.”

Mayor McPhaul agreed.

“The postmaster did not want to deliver mail to this street anymore due to the huge number and depth of potholes,” she said.

