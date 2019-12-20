Wawa customers concerned to learn data breach affected thousands: ‘It rattles my trust’

WAWA, Pa. (WRIC/AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain says a data breach may have collected debit and credit card information from thousands of customers.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. said Thursday that its information security team discovered malware on its payment processing servers on Dec. 10 and stopped the breach on Dec 12. The company believes the malware was collecting card numbers, customer names and other data as early as March 4.

The company said it doesn’t yet know how many customers were affected. Wawa said it’s also unaware of any unauthorized use of credit cards as a result of the breach.

Local customers across Richmond were concerned to learn of the massive data breech.

“I’m surprised and I hope that I’m not involved with the situation, but usually when I go, I use cash, I wouldn’t use my card,” local shopper Rose King said. “It’s bad for a lot of people this time of year as far as Christmas coming and they need that money.”

The breach affected all of Wawa’s 850 locations, which stretch along the East Coast from Pennsylvania to Florida. In-store payments and payments at fuel dispensers were affected, but ATM machines were not.

“It really rattles my trust in a convenience store like this,” added Timothy Hudson, who from time-to-time gets gas from Wawa, a convenience store that is a staple for many in the Richmond area.

“It’s a central location … lots of folks visit these places.”

Wawa says it’s notifying customers and offering free credit card monitoring and identity theft prevention services to anyone whose information may have been collected. Police are investigating, and the company has also hired a forensics firm to conduct an internal investigation.

