NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of New Kent County’s Patriot’s Landing community woke up on Friday, Dec. 8 to a new day, but the same questions about what happened to their two neighbors who were found dead on Thursday night were resting on their minds.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, a 9-1-1 call led New Kent County Sheriff’s deputies to a home on the 7000 block of English Boxwood Lane, where they found two people dead inside the home. Neither have been identified by police.

A neighbor who identified himself to 8News as Mr. T said about ten to twelve police cars lined the street that night.

“We saw the lights first,” Mr. T said.

After seeing the blue and red lights, the father said he put on his jacket and went outside.

“Our neighbor’s house was taped with yellow tape all around it,” Mr. T said.

Mr. T has lived in the community for more than ten years. He said the active, pleasant family of three moved-in down his street less than two years ago.

“Probably in their mid-50’s, I would say, with a teen child that lives with them,” the neighbor said as he shook his head in disbelief.

He said the mother and father were known to walk around the street and always greeted neighbors they saw. He added that they were a health-driven and engaging family and their sudden deaths puzzled many of the area’s residents.

“You don’t expect that,” Mr. T said. “You really don’t expect it.”

Neighbors said that, since the incident, no one has been seen going in or out of the home.

Homes throughout the neighborhood remained covered in Christmas lights and cozy decorations when 8News visited Friday. Neighbors said they asked the responding deputies if the incident was indicative that their tranquil community was in danger.

“‘No, I don’t think you need to worry about this,” Mr. T described how the deputy reassured the concerned residents. “[The deputy said,] ‘It’s still a safe neighborhood, but unfortunately, something bad happened next door.’ The police officer did not share details at all with us.”

8News asked Mr. T if he saw or heard anything suspicious on Thursday night.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “There were no gunshots. There were no loud noises. No, absolutely not.”

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is waiting for the Medical Examiner’s Office’s formal report before releasing an official cause of death of the deceased individuals.

“We are all going to die, but definitely not in that way,” said Mr. T. “It just seems like it’s not accidental.”

This is an ongoing investigation, but, investigators are not searching for any suspects and they said the community is not in danger.