‘We didn’t deserve none of this’: VSU student accused of hazing speaks out

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Charges against three Virginia State University fraternity members kicked out of school and arrested following an alleged hazing incident have been dropped.

Now one of those men accused is speaking out to 8News.

Deonte Barkley, George Feggins, and Michael Snipes appeared in court on several hazing charges last week. They were members of Kappa Alpha Psi at VSU, which has since been suspended.

”We didn’t deserve none of this,” said Deonte Barkley. “So once he said that they were adjudicated through court it was just a blessing, like something lifted off my shoulders actually.”

Barkley, Feggins Michael Snipes were arrested on April 28 by Petersburg Police. They claimed the students caused bodily harm to others and hazed them.

“It was all a shock, and we were going forward with practicing for a show and here it is surrounded police officers everywhere…a lot of chaos stuff going on,” Barkley said of the night they were arrested.

When the charges against the VSU junior were dropped, he told 8News it came as a relief.

“It means the world to me because one we were innocent and secondly there was no evidence found that we were hazing anyone or that any hazing occurred,” he said.

Now Barkley’s looking towards the future.

“I really want to get back into school,” he said. “I didn’t get a chance to finish my class which I was like two or three days away from finishing.”

Barkley says the school hasn’t spoken to any of the three men since their charges were dropped. 8News reached out to Virginia State to see how they’ll be handling the situation moving forward.